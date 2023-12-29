ACT Advisors LLC. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.