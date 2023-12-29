Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.02. The company has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

