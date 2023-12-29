Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,846 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.