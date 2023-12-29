Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,175,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.