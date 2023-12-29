Accel Wealth Management Invests $403,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539,936. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

