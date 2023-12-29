Accel Wealth Management Buys 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.86. 50,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,756. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.