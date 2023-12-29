Acala Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.92 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $100.84 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.27 or 0.99974966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012304 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00197149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10002459 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,044,919.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

