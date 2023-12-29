A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

