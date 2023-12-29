9,585 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 138,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. 177,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

