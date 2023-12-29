3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 1,109.7% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

