3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 1,109.7% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
3i Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.72.
3i Group Company Profile
