2,101 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.63 and a 1-year high of $168.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.