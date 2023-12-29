1,455 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

