WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.0% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.59 and its 200 day moving average is $399.10. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.