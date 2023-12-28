Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

