Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 352.98, a current ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.41%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
