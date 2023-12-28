Welch Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average of $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

