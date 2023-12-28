WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

