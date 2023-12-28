Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $13,420.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00638995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00411866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00204486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,382,172 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

