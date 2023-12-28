Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,669. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

