Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

GILD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 793,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,800. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.