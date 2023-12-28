Verity & Verity LLC Buys 697 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 1,591,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

