Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 14,135 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

TGT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $142.48. 686,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

