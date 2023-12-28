Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.54

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 86899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

