Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $486.50. 175,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,232. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.80 and its 200 day moving average is $439.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

