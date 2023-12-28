Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VHT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $251.34. 112,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

