Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,993. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

