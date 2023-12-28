Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP remained flat at $245.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 350,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

