UMB Bank n.a. Sells 385 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.54. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

