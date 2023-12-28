Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $17.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

