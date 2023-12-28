The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 680,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,386. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

