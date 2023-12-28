Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $261.44 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average is $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

