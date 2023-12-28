SWAN Capital LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,464. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

