SWAN Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 802,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

