SWAN Capital LLC Invests $5 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,676. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.