SWAN Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,123,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.90. 26,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,026. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.