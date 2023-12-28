SWAN Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,709 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 6,079,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,343,527. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

