Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $457.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

