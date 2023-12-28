StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
