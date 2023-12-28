StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

