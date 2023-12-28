Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $25.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:STLA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

