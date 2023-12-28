State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in State Street by 25.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

