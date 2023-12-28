SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 314.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.17 ($3.99).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

LON SSPG opened at GBX 235.40 ($2.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23,680.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.81). In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($449.81). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,589.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,085 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

