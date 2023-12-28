SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 750,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

