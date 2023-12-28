SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,557. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

