SOL Capital Management CO Sells 27,585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 1,976,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,008,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

