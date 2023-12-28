SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.33. The company had a trading volume of 173,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

