Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 583 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $77,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.71. 1,387,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,327. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

