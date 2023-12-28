Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

STRNY stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.59%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

