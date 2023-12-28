Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,250. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average of $213.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

