Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.94. The stock had a trading volume of 389,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

