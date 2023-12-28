Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock valued at $200,886,741. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

